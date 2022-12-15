Watch Now
2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County

Posted at 6:29 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 18:29:17-05

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died after a police chase that led to a crash in Monroe County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford Township on Whiteford Center Road near Whiteford Road.

Michigan State Police said a suspect in a domestic incident took off as troopers were conducting a traffic stop. The suspect then ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect along with another person in the second car died as a result of the crash.

MSP detectives were on scene investigating the crash.

Additional information about the incident wasn't immediately available. 7 Action News will provide more information as we learn more.

