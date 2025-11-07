2 dead after shooting at auto sales shop in Shelby Township, police say

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police say they are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting in Shelby Township on Friday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at Star Auto Sales in the area of Ryan and Auburn.

We’re told police are investigating this as a double homicide. Shelby Township police were called to the scene for a welfare check and found two deceased men. One is a 48-year-old from Clinton Township. The other is a 40-year-old resident of Shelby Township.

No arrests have been made yet, police say. A K-9 unit was being used in the area. Police remained at the scene for several hours.

"It’s just a cruel world. That’s all I can say," said Dunya Jarbooa, who works at a restaurant nearby. "I thought I heard something and I thought I was crazy and then a noise and then two minutes later, a cop goes by."

Richard Katona said he and others he works with across the street saw police arrive.

"First, we saw the police were there and they went in with a riot shield and cops stacked up, and that’s the first we noticed of it," Richard Katona said.

WXYZ

He said his team checked surveillance video for suspicious activity.

“So our footage shows an individual. It looks like black sweats, black hoodie, he's got a white surgeon's mask on, walks right through Speedway's parking lot up the sidewalk, crosses the road right here, he disappears into the building then six, seven minutes later, you see him come out the back and (go) into the subdivision it looked like,” Katona said.

Cameras at Boost Mobile also captured who police say is the suspect.

“I played it back and he goes like yeah, the suspect was wearing all black wearing, a beanie — that’s what we seen through our camera walking past over here,” Yousif Qachi said.

Police are asking the community to avoid the area while they investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

