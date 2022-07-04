2 dead following 2 separate shootings in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Around 3:30 this morning a teenager, gunned down and killed near Bates and Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit.

Detroit Police confirm the 19-year-old victim and his friends got into a heated exchange with another group of people downtown when someone starting shooting.

Police say two men left the scene in a gray 2020 jeep grand cherokee. One person has been identified, but the search continues for another. Police are now asking for the community's help identifying him.

7 hours earlier in Corktown, another killing.

“It was very terrifying,” says Kevin Pine who says around 8:30pm he received a frantic call from his girlfriend telling him to come home. When Pine arrived he says he saw a dead body on the ground, along with a litter of shell casings.

“To my understanding it was about 10 shots, seven hit him,” says Pine who believes the victim was a door dash delivery driver who was bringing food to an apartment complex in Corktown off of Bagley and Rosa Parks.

DPD has not confirmed the victim was a delivery driver but say three people were inside a vehicle when a man in a black ski mask started to shoot. The suspect was the passenger in a Blue Chrysler 300 according to the witnesses.

Pine says he is sick of the shootings

“My hands are thrown up, you know when I get the chance to leave out of here I definitely will be leaving,” says Pine.

Earlier this year DPD announced several measures to help curb summer crime. Additional safety measures include enforcing curfews downtown for people under the legal drinking age and having metal detectors in high traffic areas.

