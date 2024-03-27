2 dead following Madison Heights house fire; investigation is ongoing

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are investigating a fatal house fire in Madison Heights on Wednesday that left two people dead.

Madison Heights police say the fire department responded to a single story home on Harwood near John R. That’s when they recovered two people who were dead from inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Koehler at 248-837-2732 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.