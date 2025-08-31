Parents remember Westland woman killed in murder-suicide over the weekend

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family is mourning the loss of a young woman killed in what police say was a murder-suicide on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Woodland Villa Apartments near Warren Rd. and Central City Parkway. When officers arrived, they found two people, including 20-year-old Sarah Carroll, dead.

See the full story in the video below

Family mourns daughter killed in murder-suicide in Westland

Sarah's parents tell us they're devastated, saying the 20-year-old lit up every room she was in.

Police say her ex-boyfriend shot and killed her before taking his own life.

Sarah's mom said the shooter called 911, reporting he had shot his girlfriend, and then turned the gun on himself.

She tells us that Sarah and the shooter had broken up, but he was harassing her for weeks leading up to the deadly shooting.

She was brilliant. Amazing. When she smiled, she lit up a room," Jennifer Carroll said. "We’re also trying to get her story out to parents to open up with their kid. He was stalking her for a couple months."

"There was multiple gunshot wounds with a shotgun. He was suffering from mental illness and we just want to get the message out there that anybody, if their children are suffering from mental illness, get them some help. Get them the help that they need before something like this happens," James Carroll added.