2 Detroit firefighters still hospitalized after house collapse expected to be released today

(WXYZ) — Two Detroit firefighters remain in the hospital after a house fire and collapse injured eight on Thursday.

We're told the firefighters are expected to be released later today.

Officials say three were trapped inside a vacant home near 7 Mile and Hollywood that was likely set on fire Thursday in northeast Detroit. Two firefighters were able to get out on their own, and a third had to be rescued.

He's a 25-year veteran lieutenant.

The Detroit Fire union president tells 7 Action News none of the firefighters had serious injuries.

"Just shaken up, beat up. There's some cuts and bruises, couple guys lost some teeth. Couple scrapes on the head and stuff, some twisted knees, but it could have been a lot worse. But again, just a great group of guys and they're doing a great job out there," said Tom Gehart, Detroit Firefighters Association president.

Some questions are being raised about going into a burning vacant house with no report of someone being trapped inside, and whether that is the standard protocol.

