2 Detroit police officers found dead inside Livonia townhome

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia police and Detroit Police Chief James White have confirmed the deaths of two Detroit police officers Sunday.

Livonia police were dispatched to the Belle Creek Square townhomes in the 16000 block of Farmington Road in Livonia on Sunday for a welfare check.

Upon their arrival, police found a man and woman deceased. The cause of death is unknown.

Police also found an infant unharmed inside the residence. The child was turned over to a family member.

Chief White confirmed the man and woman were both current Detroit police officers.

In a statement released Sunday, Livonia police confirm the incident was a murder-suicide.

"On February 19, 2023, at approximately 1230 p.m., Livonia Police officers responded to a Farmington Road residence to check the well-being of the residents at the request of a family member. When officers entered the home, they found the two residents, a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," the Livonia Police Department said in a press release.

Livonia police added that an infant was found inside in the home, and was turned over to a family member.

