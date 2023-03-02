2 Detroit police officers hurt during domestic violence call on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two officers with the Detroit Police Department were injured while responding to a domestic violence call on the city's west side Wednesday.

It happened near Woodingham Drive and 7 Mile Road, west of Livernois.

Detroit police said when officers responded to the scene, they saw a person leaving in a vehicle heading north, which crashed into a tree.

The suspect, who police said is a male, got into a fight with officers. A taser was used by police and officers took the suspect into custody.

Additional details about the situation were unknown. 7 Action News is working to learn more information.

