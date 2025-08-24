2 Detroit police officers, 1 driver injured in crash on city's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers and another driver involved were injured in a crash on the city's east side on Saturday.

We’re hearing the two officers and the other person are stable.

“I heard the crash, it was a really loud impact,” said Vanessa Bostic of Detroit.

After hearing the crash that happened on Gratiot and Lappin at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Vanessa Bostic and her niece ran out of the store they were in to see what was going on.

She says they pulled one of the officers out of the wrecked cruiser.

“We shouldered him out, my niece helped shoulder him out,” said Bostic.

WXYZ Vanessa Bostic

Bostic says they also checked on the other officer and the driver in the black truck that was involved in the crash.

Police say there was a passenger in the truck who declined medical treatment.

Everyone involved in the crash has non-life-threatening injuries.

“Most people would just call for help. What made you run over there?” 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock asked.

“It’s the police officers of Detroit, it’s my duty as a citizen to help our officers as well,” said Bostic.

WXYZ Vanessa Bostic

Police say the driver of the black truck ran the red light.

Bostic says speeding on Gratiot is a huge problem.

“It’s very busy, very busy, they like to drag race on this road,” said Bostic.

“Slow down, people’s lives are at stake, we just had another accident here on 7 Mile and Gratiot, we lost a little kid to that, so slow down.”

It’s unclear at this point if the driver in the black truck will face any charges.