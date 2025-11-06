2 fatally shot at Detroit barbershop, police investigating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after a shooting incident at a barbershop in Detroit Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Greenfield Road near Trojan Avenue.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett talks about the incident below:

Police provide details after double fatal shooting at Detroit barbershop

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett told media at the scene that officers were dispatched on a ShotSpotter run. They were then told a shooting happened.

When officers arrived, they saw that the front window of the business had been shot out. They entered the building and found a male dead just east of the door, Pritchett said. While looking for more victims, officers found another male dead.

Pritchett said officers did not find any signs of forced entry. However, they said there appeared to be a struggle before the shooting. Work stations inside were intact, police said.

Police did not have suspect or suspect vehicle information late Wednesday night. A motive was unknown, but police believe the incident was targeted.

The relationship between the two males is not yet known. They were not identified as of Wednesday night.

“I just want the public to know that the family of these two victims need closure, and if you saw something, say something. If you know something, let us know. If you've seen anything, let us know because we are dependent upon the citizens of this city to bring closure for the families of the victims."

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards TV.