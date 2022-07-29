2 firefighters still recovering in hospital after a vacant home fire left a total of 8 firefighters injured

(WXYZ) — This morning, several Detroit firefighters are recovering after a close call on the city’s east side.

8 firefighters were injured after a vacant home collapsed near 7 Mile and Hollywood. By early Friday morning, six of those firefighters were released from the hospital, but two others were kept overnight for observation.

All are expected to make full recoveries.

“You kinda want to think you plan for this but you can never plan for a situation like this," Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris said.

Nearly 60 firefighters were responding to save one of their own by digging through debris for more than an hour.

Overgrown lots, prostitution, and fires have been issues near 7 Mile and Hollywood for a while neighbors say.

Rodney Tucker has lived in the area for 20 years and says he'd like to see more demolitions in the area.

"A lot of abandoned buildings. We've got a lot of squatters. We have a lot of young guys trying to move in and sell drugs," he said.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation but with the help of DPD and the ATF, officials say if it was arson investigators will find who is responsible.

