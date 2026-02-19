2-foot-long alligator seized from Detroit home, being cared for by Animal Care and Control

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care and Control is in possession of an alligator and a turtle after they were found this week in Detroit.

According to a spokesperson, nobody was arrested, but may have been detained during an investigation. Detroit police reached out to Detroit Animal Care and Control to remove the alligator and turtle.

The spokesperson said the alligator is about two feet long, and they are working to transfer the alligator to an organization or rescue that specializes in reptiles.

Detroit Animal care and Control

Late last year, a large alligator was removed from a home on Detroit's west side. Mark Rosenthal with Animal Magic said he believed that gator had been living in an aquarium in the home for at least the past six years.

Watch below: Large alligator taken from home on Detroit's west side

Also last year, an alligator that was first spotted on Belle Isle was captured.

Watch below: Belle Isle alligator captured and relocated to Westland serpentarium

