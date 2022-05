DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two girls were critically injured after a hit-and-run crash at Belle Isle Park on Monday.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the crash around 8:15 p.m.

The victims were identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

Details about what led up to the crash are unknown at this time. Additional information on the victims is also unknown.

Monday afternoon, the park closed to vehicle traffic after reaching capacity. The park has since closed for the night.