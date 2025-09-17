2 historic Detroit buildings reopen as modern apartments after major renovations

(WXYZ) — Two architectural treasures designed by legendary Detroit architects Albert Kahn and George Mason have reopened their doors — not as museums or offices, but as modern apartments ready to house metro Detroit families.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Two historic Detroit buildings reopen as modern apartments after major renovations

The Palms on Jefferson and the original Cadillac Factory on Amsterdam Street in Detroit held ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Wednesday, marking the completion of extensive renovations that transformed these historic structures into contemporary living spaces.

WXYZ Amsterdam Lofts

I visited both locations to see how developers have breathed new life into these architectural gems while preserving their historic character.

Original Cadillac Factory becomes Amsterdam Lofts

The original Cadillac Factory, designed by George Mason and located on Amsterdam Street west of Woodward, has been transformed into the Amsterdam Lofts. The building now houses 61 newly renovated apartments for rent.

"This is the spot where Cadillac was founded," said Tim Pawl, former president of the Cadillac LaSalle Club.

Web Extra: Take a tour of an apartment at Amsterdam Lofts

This building represents one of the first reinforced concrete structures built by Mason in the early 1900s, and it has stood through Detroit's rise, fall and now its revival.

"This is a very neat day, and to answer your question, yes, what a thrill it would be to live where the cars were made. Where the Motor City started," Pawl said.

The Amsterdam Lofts feature 90 units, with 20% designated as affordable housing. Each apartment has its own unique floor plan, ranging from lofts to three-bedroom apartments with tall ceilings and polished concrete floors. Rent starts at $1,100 per month.

"The fundamental mission is to preserve as much of the detail as we can while making the buildings modern, livable and able to last," said Matt Temkin, developer with Greatwater Opportunity Capital.

WXYZ Ribbon cutting

The Palms preserves Albert Kahn's legacy

Greatwater also developed the newly renovated Palms apartments, originally designed by Albert Kahn. Since 1910, the historic Palms has been a landmark along East Jefferson in Detroit.

The building represents Kahn's first use of steel-reinforced concrete, which was used for floors.

Web Extra: Take a tour of an apartment in The Palms

"It's amazing that these buildings are still standing because of the architecture, because of the design," said Carol Rose Kahn, Albert Kahn's granddaughter.

"The historic details that are present in these buildings are outrageous, could not be replicated today, and that is why it's extra important to try and keep them if we can," Temkin said.

Over the last couple of years, the Palms underwent extensive renovation, preserving everything from the hand-carved wooden walls and ceiling to the marble staircase. Rent starts at about $900.

"Now people are renting these. It's a wonderful, wonderful thing," Carol Rose Kahn said.

