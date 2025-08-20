2 hospitalized after being shot on I-275 in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men have been hospitalized after being shot on I-275 in Romulus late Tuesday night.

We're told the shooting happened near Eureka just after 11 p.m., with troopers making contact with the victims at the Oakwood Main Hospital.

The victims told Michigan State Police that they were heading south on I-275 from I-94 when someone in an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside them and shot at them.

After being shot at, the victims crossed through the median and headed north, directly to the hospital.

Two men — the 35-year-old driver and the 23-year-old front seat passenger— were shot, but are expected to survive. The two passengers in the back seat were not injured.

MSP closed the freeway overnight to search for evidence in this case.

“This investigation is ongoing as troopers attempt to determine what occurred,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “Troopers will continue speaking with the passengers in the vehicle and doing on-scene investigative work. If you witnessed this incident, please call MSP at 855.MICH.TIP.”

