2 injured after hydrogen tank explodes inside vehicle parked at Henry Ford Hospital

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were seriously hurt after a hydrogen tank exploded inside a pickup truck in the parking deck of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Friday evening, officials said.

One of the victims told authorities that he had a hydrogen tank inside the truck and planned to launch a weather balloon on Saturday. The tank was leaking, which caused the explosion, Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

The explosion did not cause a fire, officials said.

A 72-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. She suffered facial injuries, burns and internal injuries. She was a passenger inside the vehicle.

The second victim, a 53-year-old man, is in temporary serious condition with facial burns and internal injuries. He was the driver.

Officials said the man was alert and conscious after the explosion.

The truck was destroyed. Vehicles on both sides also sustained damage.