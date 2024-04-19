2 men dead after shooting in Inkster early Friday morning

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police said two people were killed in a shooting just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Henry Ruff Road on the reports of a shooting, where they found a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were transported to a local hospital where they both died from their injuries, police say.

According to the Inkster Police Department, Michigan State Police is now taking over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster Police or MSP.

"We are deeply saddened by this devastating event and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," stated Inkster Chief of Police, Tamika Jenkins, in a press release. "We are committed to using all available resources to solve this crime and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."