2 men to stand trial on murder charges in deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak

Two men who are facing murder charges in the deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak will stand trial in Livingston County.

Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, were bound over for trial on 11 counts each of second-degree murder.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, Cadden was the owner of New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Mass. and Chin worked as the supervising pharmacist.

The outbreak resulted in 64 deaths across the country, 11 of which happened at the Michigan Pain Specialists Clinic in Livingston County.

Donna Kruzich, Paula Brent, Lyn Laperriere, Mary Plettl, Gayle Gibson, Patricia Malafouris, Emma Todd, Jennie Barth, Ruth Madouse, and Karina Baxter died as a result of being injected with the contaminated drug.

“Eleven Michiganders tragically died as a result of a lack of concern for patient safety,” AG Dana Nessel said in a statement. “My department looks forward in taking the next steps to seek justice for the victims and their families.”