2 metro Detroit families report finding box cutters in their kids' Happy Meals

(WXYZ) — When you pick up a Happy Meal for a child, you're expecting a tasty meal and a toy, but in two recent incidents, parents say what their children pulled out were box cutters.

"Anything could have happened. And that's what's scary," said parent Dawn Paret.

Paret says her 7-year-old daughter found a bright yellow box cutter in her Happy Meal. Paret says it was found along with a pen inside a Happy Meal box her husband and their girls picked up Sunday afternoon at the McDonald's at 13 Mile road and Schoenherr in Warren.

"She opened up the box looking for the toy and he was getting the 2-year-old set up. And she turned around, looked at him and held that out and said, 'dad, what is this?'" said Paret.

Paret contacted Warren police and now they're investigating. Thankfully Paret's children weren't injured.

"I understand accidents happen. It's just ... I need to know ... how this happened exactly," said Paret.

Kayla Almashy is stunned to hear about what happened, because just three weeks ago, she says she was in the drive-thru at a McDonald's on West Grand River in Brighton when her daughter found a similar box cutter in her Happy Meal.

"And my baby, like she always says, 'mama, will you open my toy?' And so she went to give me the toy, and when I grabbed it, it was a box cutter," said Almashy.

Both moms say they immediately reported it to management.

"They basically just said that it's they have a catchall box that's a Happy Meal box and someone must have just accidentally grabbed it," said Paret.

Almashy said she just wanted an explanation, "but there was nothing that you could give me other than he said, 'do you want a free apple pie or cookie?'"

Management at both McDonald's locations referred us to corporate. They released the following statement to us Monday evening:

“The safety of customers and employees is our top priority, and we take these claims seriously. We have been in touch with the customers involved and are continuing to investigate.”

These moms just want other parents to be aware.

"Someone is supposed to call me today after they go through video footage. And, you know ... I understand everyone makes mistakes. Of course, we're all human. But I just want to know how and why that happened," said Paret.

Almashy said, "and that's why I brought it to Facebook, not to like bash McDonald's, but it was to bring other parents, you know, to be more aware, to check their kids meals, because I didn't."

