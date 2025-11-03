2 more charged in connection with attempted murder of Macomb Twp. businessman Eddie Jawad

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two suspects were arrested over the weekend and charged in connection with the attempted murder of Macomb Township businessman Eddie Jawad.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both from Sterling Heights, were arrested on Saturday.

The suspects were later identified as Dawn Huffman and her husband, Rachard Huffman.

Rashard is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Jawad says one of the suspects was his most trusted employee for more than two decades.

"I don't have nobody I can think of that want me dead. And that was the last person I would think of," he said. "She operated this office by herself. She was the office manager. She was in charge of the whole, all of my company's operation."

Dawn Huffman is charged with embezzlement $100,000 and conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Dawn Huffman was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond, while Rachard Huffman was given a $1 million bond. There was also a no-contact order given for both parties with the co-defendants.

Jawad shared that Dawn Huffman joined his business, Jawad Investment Group, nearly 24 years ago and quickly became his right-hand person.

"You know, she had lots of potential. She's very good at numbers, very smart person," Jawad said. "Anything she wants to do, it was, she was a boss. Every two, three years she wanted a new car, we'll buy it for her. I helped her pay for her kids' college, and I paid for her wedding too."

Jawad estimates a cash loan for Dawn Huffman was close to $40,000. The embezzled amount, Jawad believes, is north of $300,000.

"Why would you, if you asked me you wanted help in something, I would have been that for you. I've done it in the past," Jawad said.

Three months before the shooting, Jawad questioned Dawn Huffman about inconsistencies in the accounts.

"But the last month before this has happened, been pushing her and asking her about certain statements and things," he said.

The day before the shooting, on Oct. 14, Jawad says he gave Dawn Huffman an ultimatum for an explanation of the missing amount.

A note allegedly written by Dawn Huffman listed Jawad’s entire schedule, he said, which was provided to the suspected shooter, Rachard’s half brother 32-year-old Jasan Martin. Jawad said the a note was found in a drawer at his business.

Martin, the original suspect arrested in the shooting, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit homicide on top of his other charges.

Jawad was ambushed outside his home in Macomb Township last month, and it was all caught on surveillance video. A suspect was arrested during a raid of the suspect's home in Warren.

Martin from Eastpointe, was charged with six different crimes, including assault with intent to murder.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham detailed the work investigators did over several days to eventually find the suspect. They used traffic cameras and found out that the suspect had a stolen plate on the Ford Escape he was seen leaving the area in.

Eventually, police found the suspected vehicle with a regular plate on the car and were able to match it due to different scuff marks, brake dust and even bird poop that was seen on the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to Wickersham, the sheriff's office worked with Warren police, Eastpointe police and the FBI violent crimes and gang task force.

“A total effort of law enforcement at every level to get this individual in custody," Wickersham said.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect borrowed the vehicle from a family member.

Lucido said that the suspect was on parole out of Ohio for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon.

