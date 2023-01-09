2 Oak Park high schools closed Monday as district investigates a Friday night shooting

(WXYZ) — Classes at two Oak Park schools are canceled Monday following a shooting after a Friday night basketball game.

On Sunday, the district announced that both Oak Park High School and Nova Academy will be closed as the district continues to investigate the shooting.

Over the weekend, 7 Action News learned that four students have been apprehended in connection to the shooting.

Three of those students attend Southfield A&T High School. The other student is from Redford Thruston High School.

According to the district, the four teens got into some kind of altercation with a student from Nova Academy, and that student was shot multiple times.

That student is currently in stable condition.

Oak Park Police were at the High School at the time of the shooting a suspect was arrested that night and a handgun was recovered.

The district is now asking parents to closely monitor their children to make sure they are okay. When school resumes Tuesday, the district plans to have grief counselors and crisis support teams.