Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire.

“It's pretty painful just to see people going through what they was, being put on stretchers and so forth," said resident Verdon Lillard.

Lillard heard the commotion and got out of the building, seeing smoke fill the hallway.

“I didn't even have time to lock my door," Lillard said. "I just shut my door and got out of there.”

“I couldn't get out because there was just so much smoke," said resident Charla Simmons. "A couple of my neighbors came and got me out”

The fire chief says eight to ten people had to be helped out of the building which is four stories tall, with about 40 units inside.

“We made it a third alarm just to make sure we had enough man power so we could get all the residents out,” said Chief James Harris of the Detroit Fire Department.

Only a handful of units ended up with minor smoke and water damage, but those impacted say it’s tough.

“I'm just gonna see where God takes me from here,” Lillard said.

“I don’t know what I'm gonna do," Simmons said. "But I’m going to pray and I know God will make a way for me.”

Those two people taken to the hospital were just taken for evaluation and are expected to be okay. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.