2 people injured after shots fired in Dearborn Benihana parking lot

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Benihana Restaurant near both Fairlane Mall and the University of Michigan Dearborn.

Officials say 2 people were shot in the leg in what may have been an exchange of gunfire.

Several cars were also hit in the parking lot. It happened a little after 9:00 p.m. when the restaurant was still open.

Dearborn Police are on the scene and expect to be there into the night.

