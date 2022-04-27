Watch
2 performances of Anastasia at the Fisher Theatre cancelled due to COVID outbreak

Posted at 8:44 PM, Apr 26, 2022
(WXYZ) — The first two scheduled performances of Anastasia at the Fisher Theatre have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the cast.

Those with tickets for the May 3 and May 4 performances will be contacted by either Broadway In Detroit or Ticketmaster about their tickets.

Those who purchased tickets from a third-party source must contact them directly.

Anastasia will begin its series of performances at the Fisher Center on Thursday, May 5.

Tickets are on sale now for the remaining performances which are:

  • Thursday, May 5 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 6 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 @ 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 @ 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 @ 6:30 p.m.
