2 rowing teams from Friends of Detroit Boat Club are heading to nationals!

(WXYZ) — The men's and women's rowing teams from the Friends of Detroit Boat Club are down in Sebastian, Florida this week for nationals.

Two boats, a four-seat women's boat with juniors and seniors, and a four-seat men's boat with freshmen and sophomores from across metro Detroit will be going for gold.

The Friends of Detroit Boat Club Crew is the oldest rowing program in the country. It was founded in 1839.

"Rowing gives you a mindset that you carry with you for the rest of your life," DBCC rowing coach Mike Gentile said.

His team of high schoolers from all across metro Detroit practice on the Detroit River. 4 of his female athletes recently received college scholarships for rowing.

"They're committed to Northeastern, Syracuse, Stanford, and Wisconsin," coach Gentile said.

Leading up to nationals, the teams are rowing twice a day. Once in the morning and then again in the afternoon.

"I never knew what rowing was and growing up. Rowing was really never a thing, especially in the community I grew up in," rower Ethan Kent said.

Kent is a sophomore at Cass Tech in Detroit. His mom asked his sister and Ethan if they wanted to give it a try.

"The first day we did it we loved it so she said, 'Do you want to do it?' And we came back and ended up joining the team and started my rowing career," Kent said.

"Going to nationals means the world to me," Michael Orustemis said. He goes to Grosse Pointe North High School.

DBCC has rowing programs for kids of all ages, even if you're experienced or just starting out. To learn more,click here.