1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Pontiac shooting near M1 Concourse; 4 suspects in custody

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Pontiac Tuesday night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Four suspects were taken into custody.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of South Boulevard and Franklin Road near the M1 Concourse.

When police got to the scene, they found an 18-year-old Pontiac man who was unresponsive after being shot in the chest. That man, Omarrel Sahon Ford Jr., was eventually transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The second victim, a 19-year-old Pontiac man, was taken to the hospital by another citizen and is expected to survive.

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken into custody on gun charges related to the shooting, authorities said, as they continued to search for two additional suspects.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested around 4 p.m. Wednesday by a team of law enforcement officers that included U.S. Marshals and the sheriff's office's fugitive task unit. A 16-year-old boy turned himself to the sheriff's office around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“This senseless and tragic violence must stop, and people involved must be held accountable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Community leaders are calling for an end to violence in the city.

"The thing that is very sad and very frustrating and destroys so many lives is the quick nature to violence in society today," Bouchard said. "We think this was a very targeted situation involving individuals, not a random act."

Pontiac City Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford said she and other city leaders are planning an event on July 19 to call for an end to the violence.

"A call to hope, and the purpose of it is for us to start a neighborhood watch, so we can get the citizens involved and engaged and we can bring a bomb of healing," she said. "It's never easy when we lose a loved one especially in this tragedy."

Rutherford says they are also thinking about increasing enforcement on curfews for teens, similar to Detroit this week.

"I think that's important. We've had too many upticks in events with teenagers and we need to come up with some solutions," she said.

Rutherford says the goal is to keep Pontiac residents safe.

"I know that we, the city of Pontiac, is a city of resilience and we will get through this like we've gotten through so many other things," Rutherford said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers, which is offering up $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

