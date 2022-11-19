2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said.

One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police say the victim in that incident was shot in the neck. Detroit Police Department Chief James White said the victim is around the age of 15 or 16.

White said two groups of teens had an altercation when shots were fired. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The second shooting happened around the same time near the Buffalo Wild Wings on Randolph Street near Monroe Street. That victim, who is possibly a teenager, was shot in the leg.

The second victim's condition is also unknown at this time.

Police have not yet identified any suspects as of Friday night but say both incidents are related.

The shootings happened just hours after the Detroit tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius Park. The city set an 8 p.m. curfew for anyone 17 and under who wasn't accompanied by an adult. Officials warned that curfew violations could be issued.