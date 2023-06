DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Duchess Street near Britain Avenue.

Police said two people on the plane suffered minor injuries.

WXYZ A small airplane crashed into a Detroit neighborhood on May 31, 2023.

No additional information is available at this time.

