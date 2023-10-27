2 suspects charged in mail carrier robberies in metro Detroit

Two people are charged in connection to armed robberies of two postal carriers in metro Detroit over the past two months.

Federal court documents unveiled Thursday charged Michael Smith-Ellis and Terrance Tucker with five different crimes, including robbery of a theft of mail, money, or property of the U.S.

It's alleged that they were involved in the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service employee in Taylor on Sept. 25 and then another robbery of a postal service employee on Oct. 24.

The suspects were later arrested on Oct. 24 by Livonia police.

In both cases, the federal complaint said the suspects demanded the arrow key from the carriers, which can open any postal mailbox.

Feds say a source told them Smith-Ellis is an Amazon Flex driver and he would rob the mail boxes in the late night or early morning while delivering for Amazon.

