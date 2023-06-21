Watch Now
2 taken to hospital after glider aircraft crashes into field in Livingston County

glider crash
WXYZ
A glider aircraft crashed into a field in Unadilla Township in Livingston County on June 21, 2023.
glider crash
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 17:23:49-04

UNADILLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A glider aircraft crashed into a field in Livingston County's Unadilla Township Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. about half a mile from Richmond Field, which is near Doyle and Unadilla Road.

Fire officials say two people were on board, a man and a teenage boy. They were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

