2 teens arrested in connection to triple murder that left 5-year-old boy dead

(WXYZ) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a triple murder at a home in Detroit that left a 5-year-old boy dead.

Police say the investigation began right away after they were called to the home in the 15300 block of Evergreen on Sunday. Both suspects are males, one is 16 and one is 17.

According to police, the suspects knew the victims.

Police were called to the home after a family member said they hadn't heard from a relative in several days. When they checked at the home, they found a man, woman and her 5-year-old son dead inside from gunshot wounds.

Police believe they may have been killed several days ago.

Police say the woman and man were found together in a room.

"The child was in his bedroom. Was in his bedroom on the floor. It was clearly his bedroom. Just a very tragic scene," the Police Chief James White said.

Investigators have been in communication with the prosecutor's office and plan to submit a warrant request in the case soon.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said, and they plan to release more details in the future after charges are possibly issued.

They said they do have some motive but cannot release it yet.