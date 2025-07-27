Father, son and family friend seriously injured after boat explosion on Pontiac Lake

PONTIAC LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people — a father, his son and a friend — were seriously injured on Pontiac Lake after officials say the boat they were on exploded on Sunday afternoon.

Search and Rescue personnel with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene just after 1 p.m., with authorities saying the fire burned out by the time they arrived.

We're told that a 45-year-old Waterford Township man, his son, 16, and his son's friend, 15, were on a 17-foot Chris-Craft boat at the public boat launch near M-59 and Williams Lake Road when the explosion happened.

All three people were hospitalized.

The sheriff's office said on Monday that the father and son were treated and released from the hospital. The 15-year-old boy remains hospitalized.

Investigators say that the boat exploded when the ignition was turned on.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.