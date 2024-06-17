2 victims still in critical, at least a dozen weapons recovered after Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

(WXYZ) — Two of the victims of the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting remain in critical condition, five victims are considered stable, and two have been released, officials said at a press conference on Monday.

The two victims who have been released from the hospital are a 37-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that none of the victims have worsened and that the 8-year-old who had a head wound has made “amazing progress,” but said that reeling is an understatement when it comes how families are trying to process what they’ve experienced.

On Saturday evening, a gunman opened fire at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad around 5 p.m., injuring nine people, including two children.

What we know about the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting that left 9 injured

Later, law enforcement said they had the suspect contained in a home nearby in Shelby Township. His body was found Monday night. He took his own life, officials say.

Bouchard on Monday said one weapon was recovered at the scene and at least 11 other weapons were recovered at the home. Officials believe he had two guns at the scene and left one behind, firing more than 30 rounds. The motive for the shooting, Bouchard says, remains unclear.

Multiple people injured in shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad, police say

According to the Oakland County sheriff, a family member of the 42-year-old suspect said he was having mental health challenges, describing how he was walking around the home with his weapon, saying he was being watched.

Officials say that the suspect had no arrests or criminal history prior to the shooting.

Bouchard said his department is responding to mental health calls almost daily.

“There needs to be more focus on mental health for the community,” he said.

Vigils held for those impacted by Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

As the community grapples with the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting that injured 9 on Saturday evening, people are looking for ways they can help.

After some GoFundMe pages popped up in connection to the mass shooting, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is warning people of fundraising scams.

"Some nefarious characters have created phony Go Fund Me pages, purporting to benefit victims of Saturday’s splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills," read the statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office tweeted later that this GoFundMe page has been created by a family friend of the Coughlin Family and is legitimate.

The sheriff's office also verified this GoFundMe for the Bebout Family. You can donate by clicking here.

“It’s sad that we live in this world where you can't just enjoy family time and wonder if you’re going to be safe," said Christina Lane of Rochester Hills.

Christina Lane passed by the splash pad as she road her bike down Auburn Road.

She says she had to have a tough conversation with her kids when they learned what happened in their community.

"We try our best to be open and honest with them without scaring them but letting them understand there are bad people out there," said Lane. "We can’t tell them the world is full of sunshine and rainbows and unfortunately it’s not."