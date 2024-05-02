2 women, 2 kids shot near high school on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four people were shot near a school on Detroit’s west side Wednesday night, including children.

It happened near Cody High School in the area of Cathedral Street and Southfield Road.

According to Detroit police, two women and two children were shot. They said both children are under the age of 10.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Police have not yet said what led up to the situation.

Police are expected to provide an update outside the Detroit Medical Center.


