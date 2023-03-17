(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that injured two women outside a former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Van Dyke Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the parking lot around 1:15 p.m. and found two female victims.

2 women injured in shooting outside closed Ruby Tuesday in Sterling Heights

The victims were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this was not a random act and that it appears the victims and suspect knew each other. Police say the women arrived to the parking lot in a black Kia before the suspect approached and opened fire.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, 5’ 10” with facial hair; he was reportedly wearing a beanie, beige jacket, sweats and black Croc-style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-446-2825.

