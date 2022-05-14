20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say 20 people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands of people were watching the Bucks play the Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The first shooting Friday night, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital.

Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody. The second shooting involving 17 victims occurred about two hours later and several blocks away.