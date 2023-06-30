20-year-old killed in quadruple shooting was 'glue of our family,' mom says

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man in police custody is accused of killing two people and shooting two others on Monday at an apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township.

The victims killed were 20 and 16 years old, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service brought the alleged shooter into custody Thursday afternoon. Police identified him as Tamar Young.

"He was the glue of our family," said Lakeeda Abdullah, whose 20-year-old son died in the shooting.

Abdullah says she talked to her son Tyrese Burks every day.

She says he never hung up the phone without saying those three words that every mother wants to hear: "I love you."

"He was a good-hearted person," Abdullah said.

Abdullah says he was a mama's boy.

"We were very close," she said.

Abdullah says she prayed God would protect her children. She never imagined having to bury one.

"I am always looking out for my children and I am always worried about them. That particular day, I told Tyrese I would be back in a couple of hours and next thing I know, he was gone," Abdullah said.

His life ended at just 20 years old.

Abdullah said he was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He was trying to help my neighbor drop off her grandchildren and him and his friend went to do so. And it went bad," Abdullah said.

On Monday, police say Burks was shot at Georgia Place Apartments in Ypsilanti Township.

Three teenage brothers — Travis, Cater and Dallas Williams — were also shot. Dallas, who was only 16, was also killed.

"I want justice for all these children," Abdullah said.

A suspect in custody won't bring Burks back, but she's happy to know he's off the streets.

"I am not angry with knowing where my son went. I know that he made it to heaven," Abdullah said.

His mom said if there is anything to know about Burks, it's that he was incredibly religious and enjoyed sharing his faith with others.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

