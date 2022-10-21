20-year-old who shot, dumped body of 17-year-old-girl on I-94 scheduled to be arraigned Friday

(WXYZ) — Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores.

All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.

On Friday, the family may finally get answers.

“We’re devasted, it’s like a dream. A bad dream we can’t wake up from,” a family member of Taya Land said.

Most of her family members remain in a state of disbelief.

“At 17 she didn’t get a chance to go to the prom, get married live her life," a family member said.

She also won't get the chance to raise her beautiful one-year old daughter.

"I mean to be standing outside by a Taco Bell because they done slaughtered your little sister," Land's sister said.

The family just wants to know who and why.

“We have no idea why this happened. We have no idea who did this. We don’t have any information.”

But the family is hoping that will now change.

On Friday, the Macomb County Prosecutors Office is scheduled to arraign a 20-year-old man from Southfield on two undisclosed counts in connection to the Land’s death.

Originally two people were arrested but one was released.

“People need to stop the violence and enjoy life. Life is too short, and hug your family members.”