200+ gather to remember the life of fallen Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Melvindale community gathered for a vigil Monday in front of the police department to remember the life of Officer Mohamed Said, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Over 200 people gathered to keep Said's name and memory alive. They say he was a dedicated officer not just because it was his job, but because it was who he was.

WXYZ

"He was a damn good officer," Melvindale Police Lt. Matthew Furman said.

They want his legacy to be the good he did in the community and not his death. He wanted to bring justice to those who were wronged and provide happiness to children by giving them toys. At the vigil on Monday, toys were collected in his memory.

"He wanted to pass out toys to kids in the community, and that’s why we’re here tonight, gathering toys at the vigil just to keep his legacy going," Melvindale resident Michelle MacNicol said.

Video: Family of slain Melvindale police officer speaks out

'It was a way of life for him.' Family of slain Melvindale police officer speaks out

His partner Officer Mohamed Hacham remembers Said, or Mo as his friends called him, as the man who would do anything to keep his community safe.

Officer Mohamed Hacham Officer Mohamed Said (left), Melvindale Chief of Police Robert Kennaley (middle) Officer Said's partner Officer Mohamed Hacham (right)

“Mohamed Said is law enforcement and it doesn’t get better than that," Hacham said. "He did everything in his power to protect this city, to protect everyone, to help everyone.”

Hacham was Said's partner until Sunday when changed shifts. He says he saw Said one last time Sunday and went on his new shift. He knew in his heart something was wrong that day and his heart breaks for his friend and partner.

WXYZ Vigil for fallen Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said

Mo's family is happy that justice can be brought to the man who allegedly took his life. Michael Lopez was taken into custody in Southwest Detroit Monday evening. But they say it will never bring back their brother and friend.



VIDEO: Suspect in Melvindale Officer Mohamed Said's murder captured in Southwest Detroit

Suspect in Melvindale police officer's murder arrested in Detroit

"Me as a little brother, it’s a loss to us. I lost a guy that would do anything for me," Mohamed's brother Ahmed Said said. “Arresting him is good thing, but it’s not going to change anything."

WXYZ

The official funeral arrangements for Said are below:

