2022 Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade returning to Corktown on March `13

(WXYZ) — The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning in 2022, the first time since 2019 after being postponed for the past few years due to COVID-19.

The parade, which runs along Michigan Ave. in Corktown, will take place Sunday, March 13 starting at 1 p.m. It's put on by the United Irish Societies and is the 62nd time it's happened.

The parade includes marching and pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups and many more. Nearly 100,000 people attend the parade each year.

On top of the parade's return, the annual Corktown Races will return before the parade.

“On behalf of the United Irish Societies, parade sponsors and participants, we’re thrilled to be back and know this year’s event will be better than ever with all of the positive momentum in Corktown for everyone who lives, works and spends time there,” said Mike Kelly, UIS president.

Peggy Gray will be the grand marshal of the parade.

“For 61 years, the St. Patrick’s Parade has brought together people of all cultures and nationalities in metro Detroit to celebrate Irish culture and make lasting memories,” she said. “I look forward to continuing that tradition this year. This parade is a great time to celebrate Corktown, Detroit, and the positive momentum in the Corktown area.”

There is also a family fun zone, a reserved, family-friendly area at Michigan Ave. and Sixth St., which cost $12 per person or $60 for six tickets.