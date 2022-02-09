2022 Faster Horses Festival: Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw headline 3-day event

(WXYZ) — Faster Horses Festival has unveiled the lineup for the 2022 event, a 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway in July.

Superstars Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw will be the three headliners for the event.

Other artists include Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Chris Jansen, Ashley McBryde and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m., and campsite renewals will begin on Feb. 21 for those who had campsites in 2021. Those who are Faster Horses alums can also get tickets early.

The event takes place July 22-24 at Michigan International Speedway.