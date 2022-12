2022 holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS & FedEx

(WXYZ) — The 2022 holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you're shopping for gifts that you then plan to send to someone, you should be aware of the holiday shipping deadlines.

Below are the holiday shipping deadlines for major package carriers.

USPS 2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48)

USPS Retail Ground Service – Dec. 17

First-Class Mal Service – Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service – Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service – Dec. 23

2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska & Hawaii

First-Class Mail Service – Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service – Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express Service – Dec. 21

USPS Retail Ground Service – Dec. 2 for Alaska

UPS Domestic shipping

UPS Ground – Check website

USP 3-Day Select – Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air – Dec. 21

UPS Next Day air – Dec. 22

UPS Service dates

Dec. 19-23 – Normal pickup and delivery

Dec. 24 – Normal delivery service

Dec. 26 – No UPS pickup or delivery services

Tuesday, Dec. 27-Friday, Dec. 30 – Normal pickup and delivery

FedEx Express Domestic

FedEx 1Day Freight – Dec. 22

FedEx 2Day Freight – Dec. 21

FedEx 3Day Freight – Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver – Dec. 20

2Day & 2Day AM – Dec. 21

FO*, PO*, SO, Extra Hours – Dec. 22

FedEx SameDay – Dec. 23

FedEx Ground