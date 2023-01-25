2023 Faster Horses Festival lineup announced: Luke Bryan, Shania Twain among headliners

(WXYZ) — Faster Horses Festival has announced its lineup for the 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway this July.

The headliners include Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain.

Other artists include Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, Blanco Brown and a special performance by Ray Wylie Hubbard.

This is the 10th anniversary of Faster Horses, and they are planning a massive celebration from July 14-16. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Tens of thousands of attendees have attended the previous festivals, which are put on by LiveNation. It includes camping, games and more for those who attend the event.

The first festival was held in 2013 and included headliners Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.