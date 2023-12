2023 Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS

(WXYZ) — If you're doing some last-minute shopping or last-minute shipping, you should know about the deadlines for holiday shipping at the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx.

Below are the deadlines for expected delivery before Dec. 25.

USPS

USPS Ground Advantage



5-day shipping - Dec. 16

4-day shipping - Dec. 18

3-day shipping - Dec. 20

Priority Mail

3-day shipping - Dec. 20

2-day shipping - Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express

Last scheduled delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 23

Last scheduled delivery day is Sunday, Dec. 24 if you pay the holiday premium

For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22–Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered or delivery was not attempted within 2 business days

UPS



UPS 3-day select - Dec. 19

UPS 2nd day air - Dec. 20 (or Dec. 21 with Saturday delivery options)

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 21 (or Dec. 22 with Saturday delivery options)

Pickup dates

Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 - Normal pickup and delivery

Saturday, Dec. 23 - Normal Saturday pickup and delivery service

Sunday, Dec. 24 - No UPS pickup or delivery service

Monday, Dec. 25 - No UPS pickup or delivery service

FedEx