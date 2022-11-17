2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards™ finalists named

LOS ANGELES (WXYZ) — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year names the nine finalists who will now compete for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards.

“Our nine finalists for 2023 represent a diverse cross-section of this year’s best new vehicles, ranging from sports cars to powerful pickups to three electric utility vehicles – which is the first time in our history that all three finalists in a specific category are battery-electric,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg.

Announced Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the finalists for each category are listed below:

North American Car of the Year™



Acura Integra



Genesis G80 EV



Nissan Z



North American Truck of the Year™



Chevrolet Silverado ZR2



Ford F-150 Lightning



Lordstown Endurance

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™



Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV60

Kia EV6

“Our jurors drew on their deep industry expertise and unique testing and evaluation techniques to narrow the field from 26 semifinalists to three vehicles in each category, which include a record-breaking six electric vehicles. The NACTOY board is grateful to our 50 hard-working jurors for their time and dedication as we head toward our final vote and winners event in January,” Witzenburg added.

