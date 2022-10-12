2023 season tickets for Detroit City FC now on sale

(WXYZ) — 2023 season tickets are now on sale for the Detroit City FC, covering both the Men's USL Championship side, as well as the Women's USL W side for all home matches at Keyworth Stadium.
All season tickets include the following:
- Includes at least 20 home matches between the Men’s and Women’s sides
- Free ticket exchange if you cannot make it out to a match
- Tickets to International Friendlies
- 10% off purchases at the Detroit City Clubhouse
- 5% off merchandise at the City Clubshop
- Priority access to playoff matches
- Discounts on all DCFC Youth Camps at the Detroit City Fieldhouse
There are four different seating section options for 2023, with the cheapest starting at less than $8 per match. Season tickets are available for purchase by visiting tickets.detcityfc.com
Seating Sections:
- City Admission – $185 (Youth City Admission – $85)
- Rouge Admission – $215 (Youth Rouge Admission – $115)
- Gold Admission – $275
- V.I.P Admission – $550
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on Twitter and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.