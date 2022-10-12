2023 season tickets for Detroit City FC now on sale

(WXYZ) — 2023 season tickets are now on sale for the Detroit City FC, covering both the Men's USL Championship side, as well as the Women's USL W side for all home matches at Keyworth Stadium.

All season tickets include the following:

Includes at least 20 home matches between the Men’s and Women’s sides

Free ticket exchange if you cannot make it out to a match

Tickets to International Friendlies

10% off purchases at the Detroit City Clubhouse

5% off merchandise at the City Clubshop

Priority access to playoff matches

Discounts on all DCFC Youth Camps at the Detroit City Fieldhouse

There are four different seating section options for 2023, with the cheapest starting at less than $8 per match. Season tickets are available for purchase by visiting tickets.detcityfc.com

Seating Sections:

City Admission – $185 (Youth City Admission – $85)

Rouge Admission – $215 (Youth Rouge Admission – $115)

Gold Admission – $275

V.I.P Admission – $550

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on Twitter and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.