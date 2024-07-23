2024 Detroit Free Press International Half Marathon sells out months before race

The 2024 Detroit Free Press International Half-Marathon sold out out on Tuesday with just less than three months before the race steps off.

It comes just days after the full marathon sold out over the weekend.

There is a waitlist on the registration page with a $5 processing fee. If a spot opens up, the fee will be added to the registration.

The international marathon goes through Detroit and into Windsor, Ontario over the Ambassador Bridge and then back to Detroit through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Registration is still available for the Marathon Relay, Motor City Half Marathon, 5K, and Adaptive Athlete Marathon.

The Motor City Half Marathon goes through the City of Detroit only and starts at 10:30 a.m. The marathon and international half step off at 7 a.m.

Earlier this month, the Detroit Free Press reported that several races are on the verge of selling out, and that the race typically sells out around early September.

"We've never seen the type of demand for registration that we've seen this year. Typically, our most popular race every year that sees the most participants is the International Half-Marathon, the 13.1-mile race. But the marathon has grown tremendously this year," Aaron Velthoven, the marathon's vice president and race director, said to the Free Press on July 13.

According to the Free Press, organizers expect 20,000 participants on Sunday, Oct. 20 – when the marathon and both half marathons take place.

