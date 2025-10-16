2025 Detroit Free Press Marathon: Everything you need to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 2025 Detroit Free Press Marathon presented by MSUFCU takes place this weekend, bringing tens of thousands of runners from across the world to Detroit for a variety of events.

Here's everything you need to know.

Race weekend schedule

Friday, Oct. 17



Health and Fitness Expo at Huntington Place

Saturday, Oct. 18



1 Mile

5K

Kids Marathon

Little Detroit Dash

Health & Fitness Expo at Huntington Place

Sunday, Oct. 18



Marathon

Marathon Relay

International Half Marathon

Motor City Half Marathon

Watch below: Ferndale couple crowned 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon Champions

Ferndale couple crowned Detroit Free Press Marathon Champions

Timing

The Health and Fitness Expo takes place 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The 5K begins at 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

The Marathon and International Half Marathon step off at 7 a.m. Sunday, while the Motor City Half Marathon begins at 10:30 a.m.

Watch below: Runner in Detroit Free Press marathon survives heart attack during the race

Runner in Detroit Free Press marathon survives heart attack during the race

Race maps

Full Marathon

Detroit Free Press Marathon

International Half Marathon

Detroit Free Press Marathon

Motor City Half Marathon

Detroit Free Press Marathon

Road closures

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday as runners cross what's called the Underwater Mile.

Part of the Ambassador Bridge will also be closed as runners cross into Canada. Traffic will alternate on one side of the bridge.

Several roads in and around Downtown Detroit will be closed for the marathon route on Sunday, including Monroe St., Grand River, Woodward, Lafayette, Fort St. and more. Check out the map below and view a full list of road closures here.

Marathon after-party

Located in Campus Martius, Kia Conquered runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and is free and open to the public. There will be food trucks, a live performance, on-stage awards, beer and other drinks, photo opportunities and more.

Live results and runner tracking

You can do live tracking of runners on the Detroit Free Press Marathon app. Results will be posted on the website here.

