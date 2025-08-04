DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit voters will narrow down the race to be the city's next leader in Tuesday's primary election, with polls opening at 7 a.m. While thousands have already cast their ballots, officials expect a relatively low turnout overall.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Detroit voters prepare for primary election as low turnout expected

Work is already underway at polling locations across the city, with voters dropping off absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The city clerk hopes for strong participation despite current projections.

Monday, campaign volunteers spent the day making their final push to get voters to the polls.

"I've been in this neighborhood going door to door, dropping off flyers. We're encouraging people to go get a friend," Randy Henry, who is a campaign volunteer for one of the Detroit mayoral candidates, said.

WXYZ

"Voter turnout tomorrow is so critical. It's going to be wonderful weather. We're having people at the polls. We're going to continue to knock doors make phone calls and engage all day long," Renette Jackson, who is the campaign manager for one of the Detroit mayoral candidates, said.

WXYZ

Detroit residents who have already voted emphasize the importance of participation.

"I'm encouraging everybody to vote. I think it's your responsibility. You have no reason to complain if you don't get out here and vote," Carole Harris, Detroit voter, said.

WXYZ

"I'm very excited. I think there's some new directions that need to be explored. I'd like to see more emphasis on the neighborhoods," Dawn McDuffie, Detroit voter, said.

WXYZ

Tuesday's election will determine the future of City Council and narrow down the finalists for Detroit mayor, who will be the city's first new leader in more than a decade.

"This race is so important to our quality of life as residents in the city of Detroit. Oftentimes our citizens think the presidential race is so important, and it is important. Every election is important but this one impacts your day to day quality of life," Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk, said.

WXYZ

Winfrey reports that voter turnout has been somewhat low so far, with about 2,000 people taking advantage of early voting, which ended Sunday. Officials expect another 50,000 to 55,000 votes via absentee ballot, with overall turnout projected at just 13-18% for in-person voting on Tuesday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey talks about upcoming primary election

FULL INTERVIEW: Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey talks about upcoming primary election

"There's no reason not to vote. Voting has consequences. Everybody needs to know that," Rev. Wendell Anthony, NAACP Detroit Branch President, said.

WXYZ

The NAACP and other activist groups have been working to increase voter participation through their "Soles to the Polls" campaign.

"This is the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, the legislation that was signed for us to have the right to vote. Right now, we need to make certain that we're exercising that right," Anthony said.

Residents who didn't participate in early voting can still make their voices heard, with same-day voter registration available on Tuesday. Voters can also return their completed absentee ballots to an authorized drop box before 8 p.m. on election day.

The city also warns that 11 polling locations have been changed. While there will be staff at the previous locations directing voters to the correct place, voters can also find more information about where they can cast their ballots and how online.

—————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

See WXYZ interviews with all of the mayoral candidates in the videos below

Jonathan Barlow

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate Jonathan Barlow

James Craig

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate James Craig

Fred Durhal III

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate Fred Durhall III

Joel Haashiim

Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate Joel Haashiim speaks to 7 News Detroit

Saunteel Jenkins

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate Saunteel Jenkins

Solomon Kinloch

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch

Todd Perkins

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate Todd Perkins

Mary Sheffield

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield

DaNetta Simpson

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate DaNetta Simpson

Where Your Voice Matters