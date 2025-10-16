Detroit voters react to mayoral debate at Corktown watch party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit residents gathered at a nonpartisan watch party Tuesday night to view the mayoral debate, and many came away wanting candidates to focus more on policy than personal attacks.

The event was hosted by Citizen Detroit, a nonpartisan nonprofit, at UFO Bar in Corktown. Dozens of Detroiters watched the debate on a projector screen, reacting to each exchange between the candidates.

Solomon Kinloch, Jr., the pastor at Triumph Church, and Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council president, took the stage at Broadcast House on Wednesday night.

"Tonight was interesting. It was kinda nasty," said Arlyssa Heard, a Detroit resident. "When it got a little personal, even though there were a lot of laughs, I would prefer they stick to the issues."

Mia Wheeler, another Detroit resident, agrees.

"I would like for them to not throw shots at each other and sling, and I would prefer they would stick to the topics at hand, that each candidate has their solution to whatever the problem is," Wheeler said.

Many attendees appreciated hearing about investments in Detroit's neighborhoods, which voters say is a top priority.

"I hate it when people say there's two Detroits, so I want more substance on 'what are you going to do for the neighborhoods,'" said Michael Ri'chard, a Detroit resident.

Heard, who lives in District 5's Hope Village, said she was pleased to hear Kinloch address community concerns.

"There were some things that Kinloch hit on about the communities. I know certainly as a Detroit resident in the community in District 5 over in Hope Village, a lot of our community members feel like 'hey, we're over here trying to do the best we can, but let's pay attention to the people who are actually living in the city," Heard said. "We love downtown, Midtown, we love all of that, but the citizens need some help."

Wheeler, who works downtown, emphasized the importance of neighborhood development throughout the city.

"As an employee of downtown, I see everything downtown, but we still need to continue to push for our neighborhoods because Detroit is a great city. I'm a lifelong Detroiter and I want to see Detroit grow," Wheeler said.

The debate left some voters still undecided about their choice.

"Mary won. It was a lot of back and forth, but she had a lot of substance. The reverend also had a lot of substance, but Mary had facts and figures and I think the reverend was on the defensive a lot," Ri'chard said.

Heard remains uncertain about her vote.

"I'm still on the fence though. I'm still trying to figure it out," Heard said.

Wheeler indicated she's leaning toward one candidate.

"I have been to many things for the pastor and I'm very respectful of the pastor, but my lean is toward Mary Sheffield," Wheeler said.

Ri'chard plans to wait until Election Day to make his final decision.

"Right now, I'm going to stay neutral until Election Day because they both have excellent points, they're both great people, but it's going to be an election by a whisker I think," Ri'chard said.

